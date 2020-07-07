The Utica Blue Sox are selling pink-themed t-shirts to benefit a local breast cancer organization.

Utica Blue Sox put "Pink the Park" shirts on sale to benefit fight against Breast Cancer

Park" effort is underway despite not having a game this season.

Normally - the team holds a "pink the park night" where they wear special pink uniforms to auction off to benefit the fight against breast cancer.

Due to the season cancellation - this year - the team is selling special pink shirts that are available now honoring local breast cancer survivors and supporting the american cancer society locally.

In addition to the sales - people can still make a donation in the name of a breast cancer survivor to have their name appear in the pink ribbon on the shirts along with other local survivors.

The link for all of that can be found on wktv.com.

