Fighter! 94-year-old Hyderabad woman wins battle against COVID-19

A 94-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 was discharged from Gandhi Hospital after winning the battle against the virus on July 06.

P.

Vijayalakshmi, who is from Hyderabad's Chikkadpalli area assured that condition inside the hospital, is good.

A total of 1831 new infections and 11 deaths were reported in the state on July 06.

Positive cases in the state stands at 25, 733 and 306 have been deceased so far.