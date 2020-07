The masses gathered in Minnesota to march and celebrate the life of Philando Castile, who was fatally gunned down four years ago to the day during a traffic stop by a police officer.

March for Philando Castile takes place in Minnesota on fourth anniversary of his death

The masses gathered in Minnesota to march and celebrate the life of Philando Castile, who was fatally gunned down four years ago to the day during a traffic stop by a police officer.

(July 6) Protestors took to the streets of St.

Anthony Village to ensure their voices are heard.