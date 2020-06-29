Dr. Disrespect banned, EVO 2020 cancelled, (another) Modern Warfare update - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 3 July 2020

This week, we talk about: - Dr. Disrespect getting banned on Twitch.

- Evolution 2020, the biggest fighting game tournament of the year, has been thoroughly cancelled because of ex-president's conduct.

- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's new update (again).

- Valorant's updated ban system