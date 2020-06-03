Halle Berry pulls out of transgender role after backlash

In his time, director Roland Emmerich has made plenty of ridiculous disaster movies featuring Godzilla, aliens, and giant spiders. Now, Gizmodo reports Emmerich has cast Aquaman's Patrick Wilson to fight Earth's new biggest foe: the moon. Wilson will be accompanied by Halle Berry and Josh Gad in 'Moonfall'. It's set to start production in Montreal, Canada, in the fall. The plot features a “ragtag team” of astronauts sent to stop the moon.
