Halle Berry pulls out of transgender role after backlash
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Halle Berry pulls out of transgender role after backlash

Halle Berry pulls out of transgender role after backlash

Halle Berry has withdrawn from portraying a transgender character in a film and said sorry for considering the part, after she faced an online backlash.

Halle Berry Halle Berry American actress

Halle Berry apologizes for considering transgender character as next role, vows to be ally

 Halle Berry has issued an apology for saying that she was considering playing a transgender character for her next role.
USATODAY.com
Halle Berry credits yoga with helping manage her health issues [Video]

Halle Berry credits yoga with helping manage her health issues

Halle Berry is adamant her yoga practice has greatly benefitted her general health.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Hey Moon, Fight Me: Patrick Wilson Signs On To Roland Emmerich's Moonfall [Video]

Hey Moon, Fight Me: Patrick Wilson Signs On To Roland Emmerich's Moonfall

In his time, director Roland Emmerich has made plenty of ridiculous disaster movies featuring Godzilla, aliens, and giant spiders. Now, Gizmodo reports Emmerich has cast Aquaman's Patrick Wilson to fight Earth's new biggest foe: the moon. Wilson will be accompanied by Halle Berry and Josh Gad in 'Moonfall'. It's set to start production in Montreal, Canada, in the fall. The plot features a “ragtag team” of astronauts sent to stop the moon.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

