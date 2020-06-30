England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?
England and the West Indies face off in the first of three Tests on Wednesday, which marks Ben Stokes' maiden outing as captain.
We take a look at how he compares to his counterpart.
Sibley relishing resumption of test cricketA slimmed down Dom Sibley will open the batting for England in the first test against West Indies this week following long gap due to the coronavirus crisis.
Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies TestFormer England captain and Director of Cricket for the ECB Sir Andrew Strauss, has backed Ben Stokes as interim England captain ahead of the return of international Test cricket in England.
Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second childBen Stokes will captain England for the first time in next week’s opening Test against the West Indies, taking over from regular skipper Joe Root as he takes time out for the birth of his second..