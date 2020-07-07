Bizarre furry orange caterpillar in Texas looks like Donald Trump's hair

A bizarre golden caterpillar looked like Donald Trump's hair as it crawled along a wall.

The venomous creature was seen shimmying up the house in Austin, Texas.

Onlooker Boba Carrera said he was painting the walls when the little caterpillar passed by and caught his eye, with the sunlight reflecting from its hairs.

Boba nicknamed the caterpillar 'Donald' after noticing its resemblance to the President's distinctive blonde barnet.

He said: "It’s caterpillar season so we have lots here, all super cute.

Sometimes I find them crawling inside my house as well.

I pick them up and place them in the garden.

''I will call him Donald because of its similarities to the President.'' The creature was later identified as a puss caterpillar.

Their hairs are venomous and cause severe pain.

They are found in trees, shrubbery around buildings.