3-Alarm Brush Fire Burns Dangerously Close To Homes In Fairfield
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:55s - Published
3-Alarm Brush Fire Burns Dangerously Close To Homes In Fairfield

A fire in Fairfield was burning dangerously close to dozens of homes, prompting evacuations.

Andrea Nakano talked to neighbors who helped fend off the flames.

