Wigan fans light up club's DW Stadium
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Wigan Athletic's Supporters Club lit up the club's DW Stadium as part of their #LetsHangOn appeal following news the club had entered administration.

Wigan fans raise more than £117k [Video]

Wigan fans raise more than £117k

Wigan Athletic Supporter Liaison Officer Jason Taylor says the club's fans have raised money to pay for coaches and accommodation for the playing squad.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published
Cook: We'll make Wigan fans proud [Video]

Cook: We'll make Wigan fans proud

Paul Cook says his players "will not be lying down" as he thanked fans for their support in an interview posted on Wigan's Twitter account, following news of the club's collapse.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published
Martinez: Wigan fans don't deserve this [Video]

Martinez: Wigan fans don't deserve this

Roberto Martinez says the EFL should investigate after his former club Wigan Athletic fell into administration.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:42Published