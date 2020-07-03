Wigan fans light up club's DW Stadium Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:25s - Published on July 7, 2020 Wigan fans light up club's DW Stadium Wigan Athletic's Supporters Club lit up the club's DW Stadium as part of their #LetsHangOn appeal following news the club had entered administration. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Wigan fans raise more than £117k



Wigan Athletic Supporter Liaison Officer Jason Taylor says the club's fans have raised money to pay for coaches and accommodation for the playing squad. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:06 Published on July 5, 2020 Cook: We'll make Wigan fans proud



Paul Cook says his players "will not be lying down" as he thanked fans for their support in an interview posted on Wigan's Twitter account, following news of the club's collapse. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:14 Published on July 4, 2020 Martinez: Wigan fans don't deserve this



Roberto Martinez says the EFL should investigate after his former club Wigan Athletic fell into administration. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:42 Published on July 3, 2020