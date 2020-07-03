Wigan fans light up club's DW Stadium
Wigan Athletic's Supporters Club lit up the club's DW Stadium as part of their #LetsHangOn appeal following news the club had entered administration.
Wigan fans raise more than £117kWigan Athletic Supporter Liaison Officer Jason Taylor says the club's fans have raised money to pay for coaches and accommodation for the playing squad.
Cook: We'll make Wigan fans proudPaul Cook says his players "will not be lying down" as he thanked fans for their support in an interview posted on Wigan's Twitter account, following news of the club's collapse.
Martinez: Wigan fans don't deserve thisRoberto Martinez says the EFL should investigate after his former club Wigan Athletic fell into administration.