Fury as PM accuses care homes over COVID deaths
Fury as PM accuses care homes over COVID deaths

Fury as PM accuses care homes over COVID deaths

Boris Johnson has been criticised for saying too many care homes didn't 'follow procedures' during the coronavirus outbreak.

