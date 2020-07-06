World Chocolate Day: Legit reason to grab a bar, what are the health benefits | Oneindia News

World Chocolate Day has been celebrated globally on the July 7 since 2009 and some even believe that it commemorates the day chocolate was introduced to Europe in 1550.

World Chocolate Day celebrated on July 7 is all about celebrating perhaps the finest creation of humankind Chocolate originated in Mesoamerica and the first fermented chocolate beverage dates back to 450 BC.

The origin of the word ‘chocolate’ is from the classical ‘Nahuatl’ word – Xocolātl.

The Aztecs were of the belief that the cacao seeds were a gift from the God of wisdom and it steadily became so popular that it began being used as currency.

Dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients that can positively affect your health.

Made from the seed of the cocoa tree, it is one of the best sources of antioxidants on the planet.

Studies show that dark chocolate can improve your health and lower the risk of heart disease.

