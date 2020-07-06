Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I'll be seeing you all very soon': Tom Meighan breaks silence on Kasabian exit
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:15s - Published
'I'll be seeing you all very soon': Tom Meighan breaks silence on Kasabian exit

'I'll be seeing you all very soon': Tom Meighan breaks silence on Kasabian exit

Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has stated that he's "doing well" after deciding to quit the band.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tom Meighan Steps Down as Lead Singer of Kasabian to Get ‘Life Back on Track’

Tom Meighan Steps Down as Lead Singer of Kasabian to Get ‘Life Back on Track’ Kasabian lead singer Tom Meighan is leaving the group “by mutual consent” to get “his life back...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Meighan quits Kasabian [Video]

Tom Meighan quits Kasabian

Tom Meighan quits Kasabian The singer has decided to step away from the rock group he formed with guitarist Sergio Pizzorno and bassist Chris Edwards to deal with "personal issues that have affected..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published
Tom Meighan has quit Kasabian [Video]

Tom Meighan has quit Kasabian

Tom Meighan has quit Kasabian by "mutual consent" to deal with "personal issues that have affected his behaviour for some time".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published