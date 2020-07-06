Global  

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83

The country music star was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, TN.

His death was confirmed on Monday.

Charlie Daniels, Who Sang Of The Devil In Georgia, Is Dead At 83

The country music star who linked to pop artists and singer-songwriters died Monday at age 83. He was...
NPR - Published Also reported by •The WrapNYTimes.comBBC News


Country Singer Charlie Daniels Dies at 83

Charlie Daniels has sadly passed away. The singer and Country Music Hall of Famer, has died at the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayCBC.caNYTimes.com



geminirequired

Tina❌ A Good Man Rest In Peace Charlie Charlie Daniels, Country Music Hall of Fame Member, Best known for 'The Devil Wen… https://t.co/00kF78bXoS 24 seconds ago

AlienGamer79

AlienGamer79 RT @DollyParton: Well, the devil went down to Georgia, but Charlie went straight to heaven. My heart, like many millions of others, is brok… 38 seconds ago

kaybo99

𝚔𝚊𝚝𝚎🍒 RT @jarrettryon: The devil went to Georgia and Charlie Daniels went to heaven 51 seconds ago

fabriciofertis

fabricio - RT @CloydRivers: The Devil went down to Georgia, but he couldn’t find a Soul to steal. RIP Charlie Daniels. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/D0ZBRjxlgd 1 minute ago

DrakiErik

Erik Draki RT @bombsfall: Charlie Daniels, famed writer of The Devil Went Down To Georgia as well as just the most deranged right wing grandpa tweets,… 2 minutes ago

shadowmalec23

𝘈𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘭 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘉𝘢𝘯𝘦𝘚𝘰𝘭𝘰 😇 😈 ✿ RT @iShowTunes: The legendary Charlie Daniels, member of the Country Music Hall of Fame & best known for "The Devil Went Down to Georgia,"… 3 minutes ago

darkom56

Dman SUPERELITE🌟🌟🌟 RT @atensnut: Our great patriot Charlie Daniels is gone. Prayers for his family. ❤️🙏🏻 Charlie Daniels, of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' fa… 4 minutes ago

davwain1

David I.W. RT @BBCWorld: US country and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels, best known for hit The Devil Went Down to Georgia, dies age 83 https://t… 4 minutes ago


Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Country music hall of famer Charlie Daniels has passed away at the age of 83. He is best known for his song "The Devil Went Down To Georgia."

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83 The country music star was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, TN. His death was confirmed on Monday. Along with his band, the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Country Musician Charlie Daniels Dies At 83

Country Musician Charlie Daniels Dies At 83

Country music firebrand and fiddler Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," has died at age 83.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:31Published