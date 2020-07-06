Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83
The country music star was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, TN.
His death was confirmed on Monday.
The country music star who linked to pop artists and singer-songwriters died Monday at age 83. He was...
NPR - Published
14 hours ago
The Wrap • NYTimes.com • BBC News
Charlie Daniels has sadly passed away. The singer and Country Music Hall of Famer, has died at the...
Just Jared - Published
15 hours ago
Japan Today • CBC.ca • NYTimes.com
