Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Shut up!' US man can't believe his eyes after wife surprises him with scooter
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:32s - Published
'Shut up!' US man can't believe his eyes after wife surprises him with scooter

'Shut up!' US man can't believe his eyes after wife surprises him with scooter

A man from Ohio couldn't believe his eyes after his wife surprised him with a scooter he had wanted for 10 years.

Steven Lee is seen opening the shed revealing the Vespa GTS scooter which his wife Emily had purchased for him.

Steven told Newsflare: "I have wanted a scooter for a very long time.

Our elderly neighbours had a garage sale and their friend put this beautiful Vespa GTS 250ie scooter for sale.

My wife immediately bought it then hid it in the shed to surprise me." This footage was filmed on June 28.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Friendly wild crocodile floats over to locals to be stroked in Indonesia [Video]

Friendly wild crocodile floats over to locals to be stroked in Indonesia

A friendly wild crocodile floats over to locals to be patted on the snout and be fed pieces of fish. The huge estuarine crocodile has been living in a river in Bontang City, East Kalimantan,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:25Published