Tik Tok runs into trouble in US, India, Hong Kong & beyond: Why is it under scrutiny? |Oneindia News

After India's "digital strike" on 59 Chinese origin apps, now United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that they too are "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including Tik Tok due to security concerns.

Not only this, but the hugely popular Tik Tok appears to be running into trouble everywhere, trying to differentiate its Western app from its parent company ByteDance.

