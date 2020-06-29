England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?
England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?
England and the West Indies face off in the first of three Tests on Wednesday, which marks
Ben Stokes' maiden outing as captain.
We take a look at how he compares to his counterpart.
