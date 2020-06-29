Global  

England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?
England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?

England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?

England and the West Indies face off in the first of three Tests on Wednesday, which marks Ben Stokes' maiden outing as captain.

We take a look at how he compares to his counterpart.

Batsman, coach, commentator, bridge player, knight - Weekes' glittering life

 Sir Everton Weekes was the last of the famous 'Three Ws' of the West Indies side, and the only man to score five successive Test centuries.
Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test [Video]

Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test

Former England captain and Director of Cricket for the ECB Sir Andrew Strauss, has backed Ben Stokes as interim England captain ahead of the return of international Test cricket in England.

