Ennio Morricone: Italian film composer, who won an Oscar for Hateful Eight, dies aged 91
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies [Video]

Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies

Morricone, who wrote music for more than 500 films, has died at the age of 91.

Oscar Winning Composer Ennio Morricone Dead [Video]

Oscar Winning Composer Ennio Morricone Dead

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning film composer, died at the age of 91, his lawyer told CNN Monday. He died at dawn in a Rome hospital after falling and breaking his leg, his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said. Morricone is best known internationally as the composer behind the instantly recognizable melodies from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." The Italian composer was famous for the tension-filled scores of spaghetti Westerns.

Oscar-winning composer Morricone dies aged 91 [Video]

Oscar-winning composer Morricone dies aged 91

Ennio Morricone, whose scores for movies such as “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “The Mission,” and “Cinema Paradiso” made him one of the world’s most famous and prolific screen composers, has died aged 91. Adam Reed reports.

Ennio Morricone’s life in pictures

 “Spaghetti" Westerns composer Ennio Morricone has died in Rome aged 91.
Heartbreaking news: Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died aged 91 [Video]

Heartbreaking news: Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died aged 91

The talented film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died at the age of 91. Morricone passed away on Monday morning (06.07.20) at a clinic in Rome after suffering a fall which caused a hip fracture.

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91 [Video]

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the memorable coyote-howl theme for the Spaghetti Western The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, has died aged 91.His lawyer Giorgio Assumma said the Maestro, as he was known, died in a Rome hospital early on Monday of complications after he broke his leg in a fall.During a career that spanned decades and earned him a lifetime achievement Oscar in 2007, before he took the best original score award for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight in 2016, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned directors in the world.

Ennio Morricone, legendary Italian film composer, dead at 91

Oscar winner composed scores for classic Spaghetti Westerns including ‘The Good, the Bad and the...
Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic...
Top 10 Film Scores by Ennio Morricone [Video]

Top 10 Film Scores by Ennio Morricone

For over half a century, this Italian maestro composed some of cinema's most memorable scores. For this list, we’re singling out the most moving, experimental and imaginative film scores composed by..

Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91 [Video]

Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91

Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91 After suffering a fall which caused a hip fracture, Morricone passed away Monday morning, July 6th, at a clinic in Rome. The prolific musician..

BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old

Oscar winner Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old.

