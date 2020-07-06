Ennio Morricone: Italian film composer, who won an Oscar for Hateful Eight, dies aged 91

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91



Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the memorable coyote-howl theme for the Spaghetti Western The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, has died aged 91.His lawyer Giorgio Assumma said the Maestro, as he was known, died in a Rome hospital early on Monday of complications after he broke his leg in a fall.During a career that spanned decades and earned him a lifetime achievement Oscar in 2007, before he took the best original score award for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight in 2016, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned directors in the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published on January 1, 1970