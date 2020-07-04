Chancellor to announce £3bn green recovery as part of coronavirus strategy

|
Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician
Rishi Sunak under fire over £1bn energy-efficiency plan after Tory manifesto pledged nine times as muchCash is fraction of tens of billions being spent on a green recovery in Germany and France, campaigners warn
Independent
Rishi Sunak's hint at stamp duty cut risks bringing housing market to halt, warns think tankFears buyers will delay purchases in the hope of cutting their tax bill
Independent
Chancellor Rishi Sunak to boost vacancies at job centrePlan expected to be unveiled in 'mini-Budget' next week.
Independent
