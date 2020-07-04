Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chancellor to announce £3bn green recovery as part of coronavirus strategy
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Chancellor to announce £3bn green recovery as part of coronavirus strategy

Chancellor to announce £3bn green recovery as part of coronavirus strategy

A £3 billion green package with grants for homeowners and public buildings to improve energy efficiency will be unveiled by Rishi Sunak as part of his coronavirus economic strategy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician

Rishi Sunak under fire over £1bn energy-efficiency plan after Tory manifesto pledged nine times as much

 Cash is fraction of tens of billions being spent on a green recovery in Germany and France, campaigners warn
Independent

Rishi Sunak's hint at stamp duty cut risks bringing housing market to halt, warns think tank

 Fears buyers will delay purchases in the hope of cutting their tax bill
Independent

Chancellor Rishi Sunak to boost vacancies at job centre

 Plan expected to be unveiled in 'mini-Budget' next week.
Independent

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

People in England will get up to £5,000 for home improvements

People in England will get up to £5,000 for home improvements The Chancellor is also set to announce £3bn green recovery as part of coronavirus strategy
Wales Online - Published


Tweets about this