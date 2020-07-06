Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charlie Daniels dies aged 83
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Charlie Daniels dies aged 83

Charlie Daniels dies aged 83

Country music legend Charlie Daniels has died aged 83, and Dolly Parton has led tributes to the late star.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Charlie Daniels, Country Music Singer of ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,’ Dies at 83

Charlie Daniels, Country Music Singer of ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,’ Dies at 83 Charlie Daniels, a country music and southern rock legend known for his song “The Devil Went Down...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •IndependentUSATODAY.comBillboard.comNYTimes.com


Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicJust JaredBelfast TelegraphCBC.caJapan TodayBangkok Post


Travis Tritt Remembers Charlie Daniels as a ‘Mentor, a Father Figure, an Inspiration & the Ultimate Encourager’

Travis Tritt feels more than heartbroken about the loss of fellow country singer Charlie Daniels, who...
Billboard.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Remembering Charlie Daniels [Video]

Remembering Charlie Daniels

Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:38Published
Charlie Daniels dies at 83 [Video]

Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Country music hall of famer Charlie Daniels has passed away at the age of 83. He is best known for his song "The Devil Went Down To Georgia."

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83 [Video]

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83 The country music star was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, TN. His death was confirmed on Monday. Along with his band, the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published