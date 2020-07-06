Global  

Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney

Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney

The former NFL player signed an overall first-look deal with the company to produce projects on “race, social injustice and the quest for equity”.

