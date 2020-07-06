Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney
The former NFL player signed an overall first-look deal with the company to produce projects on “race, social injustice and the quest for equity”.
Colin Kaepernick Goes Full DisneyA big deal for the streaming platform.
Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal With DisneyColin Kaepernick Signs Deal With Disney The former NFL player signed an overall first-look deal with the company to produce projects on “race, social injustice and the quest for equity.” Colin..
Colin Kaepernick Signs Disney DealNew York (CNN Business) Following the huge success of "The Last Dance" and renewed discussions about systemic race in America, Disney is partnering with one of the most notable voices in the country:..