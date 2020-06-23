Global  
 

North Korea says 'no intention' to talk to U.S.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
North Korea has no intention to sit down with the United States and urged South Korea to "stop meddling," a senior diplomat said on Tuesday, just as a U.S. envoy was due to visit Seoul in an effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang.

Ryan Brooks reports.

