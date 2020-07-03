Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests

Global  

Major internet and social media platformes have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.

Libby Hogan reports.

