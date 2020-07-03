Global  

UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers
Video Credit: euronews (in English)
UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers

UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers

The UK sanctions target alleged perpetrators in the killings of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, as well as others from Myanmar and North Korea.

UK sanctions Saudis, Russians under new Magnitsky powers [Video]

UK sanctions Saudis, Russians under new Magnitsky powers

List of Saudi names includes former royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani, accused of role in journalist's grisly killing.

Dominic Raab announces UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse [Video]

Dominic Raab announces UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse

The UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse will cover those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the systematic killings of the Rohingyas in Burma and the North Korean gulags. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures being brought in by the Government today will "hold to account the perpetrators of the worst human rights abuses".

Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers [Video]

Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab introduces the UK's first sanctions regime that targets people who have committed the gravest human rights abuses. He mentions specifically those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the killings of the Rohingyas in Myanmar and the North Korean gulags. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK to blacklist Saudis involved in Khashoggi murder in new sanctions on regime

 Saudi officials linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi will be included in a new tougher sanctions regime which will be announced today by the UK..
AP Top Stories July 3 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 3: Trump heads to Mt. Rushmore for fireworks display; Chicago urges social distancing for July 4th; More than 160 dead..
North Korea says 'no intention' to talk to U.S. [Video]

North Korea says 'no intention' to talk to U.S.

North Korea has no intention to sit down with the United States and urged South Korea to "stop meddling," a senior diplomat said on Tuesday, just as a U.S. envoy was due to visit Seoul in an effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang. Ryan Brooks reports.

UK sanctions Russians, Saudis under new Magnitsky powers

LONDON (AP) — Britain on Monday announced economic sanctions against individuals and organizations...
UK sanctions Russians, Saudis under new Magnitsky powers

LONDON (AP) — Britain on Monday announced economic sanctions against individuals and organizations...
UK sanctions Russians, Saudis, and their 'blood money' under Magnitsky Act

The UK has slapped sanctions on dozens of individuals and organizations in Russia, Saudi Arabia,...
