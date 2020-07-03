UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers

The UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse will cover those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the systematic killings of the Rohingyas in Burma and the North Korean gulags. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures being brought in by the Government today will "hold to account the perpetrators of the worst human rights abuses".
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab introduces the UK's first sanctions regime that targets people who have committed the gravest human rights abuses. He mentions specifically those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the killings of the Rohingyas in Myanmar and the North Korean gulags.
