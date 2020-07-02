William and Harry agree to split Diana memorial fund future proceeds

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex
Harry and Meghan: 'Wrongs of past need to be acknowledged', duke saysThe Duke of Sussex tells young leaders "uncomfortable" past Commonwealth wrongs need to be put right.
BBC News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan Archewell films
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:02Published
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family
Prince William, Duchess Kate keep hands clean honoring health care workers for COVID responsePrince William and Duchess Kate visited Queen Elizabeth hospital to thank health care workers on the anniversary of Britain's National Health Service.
USATODAY.com
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary
Credit: ODN Duration: 03:43Published
Prince William enjoys a drink ahead of England pubs reopening
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources