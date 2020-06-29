Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published 1 minute ago Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin Johnny Depp has arrived at the High Court in London ahead of his libel case against The Sun.The Hollywood star is suing the tabloid’a publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked his ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship, which he strenuously denies.Depp, 57, arrived at 9.55am and was wearing a face covering. 0

