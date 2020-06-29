Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard arrives at UK High Court
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:25Published
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at UK High Court
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:25Published
Elections in Delaware and New Jersey, Blackout Day, Johnny Depp: 5 things to know TuesdayElections in Delaware and New Jersey, Blackout Day, Johnny Depp's libel case begins and more news you need to know Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
News UK British newspaper publisher and wholly owned subsidiary of the American mass media conglomerate News Corp
Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High CourtJohnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the High Court as the Hollywood star’s libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic..
WorldNews
Amber Heard American actress
Johnny Depp's case against The Sun to begin at High CourtThe Hollywood star is suing the newspaper over a story saying he abused his ex-wife Amber Heard.
BBC News
Nigerian naira Currency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Chris Evans and Lily James spend night out in London
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources