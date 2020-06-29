Global  

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin
Johnny Depp has arrived at the High Court in London ahead of his libel case against The Sun.The Hollywood star is suing the tabloid’a publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked his ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship, which he strenuously denies.Depp, 57, arrived at 9.55am and was wearing a face covering.

