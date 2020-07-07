Gabby Jumps to New Heights

The game she loves.

3 stm senior gabby brabner has been playing volleyball since 7th grade....sh's always been competitive and she refuses to quit.... even though sh's limited to just one arm.

Well retraining because i was left handed before.

Movements are very different for me because i have to get around the ball to get it to this side of my body she ca't use her left arm because of tubing accident three years ago at a preseason camp.

She missed high school matches for almost two years.

But i think once i realize the extent of my injuries i had to sit down and say there are bigger things in life than this and i was chosen for this path for a reason.

Even everyday activites like buttoning a shirt or dress in her closet are challenging now.... .... but she has one message for anyone facing adversity.my parents have to help me get dressed some mornings.

Never listen to the people that bring you down.

Find those people that are going to pull you up and make you believe that anything is possible.

She refuses to cross the line complacecy.... sh's jumping to knew heights despite any setback.

Ron snyder news 15.