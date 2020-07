Texas activists paint mural of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen

Over 20 artists from Fort Worth, Texas, came together to paint a mural of Vanessa Guillen, hoping to draw attention to her story and those of victims of sexual violence.

Guillen was a female soldier who was believed to have been killed on April 22 while serving at Fort Hood, Texas, with her remains only being discovered on June 30 on the Leon River.

The artists were filmed painting the tribute on July 5, five days after Guillen's remains were found.