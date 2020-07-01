Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge issues restraining order after Portland Police arrest journalist at protest
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Judge issues restraining order after Portland Police arrest journalist at protest

Judge issues restraining order after Portland Police arrest journalist at protest

A US District Court has issued a two-week restraining order blocking Portland Police Bureau from arresting journalists.

This comes after the police arrested three journalists who were covering a protest in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday (June 30).

One of them, Lesley McLam, is seen being arrested in this video.

She was later taken into custody.

The filmer told Newsflare: "After being gassed, journalist Lesley McLam was arrested for being in the street.

Several police medics stood by and watched as she and other protestors visibly suffered from effects of gas, and verbally asked for help.

"Officers remove McLam’s press badge and cash from her pockets.

Though they dropped all charges against her, McLam was still detained and interrogated for more than 12 hours." According to reports, McLam was covering the protest with fellow journalists Cory Elia and Justin Yau, who were also arrested.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rightaboutnow2

J. Andrew World RT @Documentedny: A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the city of McFarland, California, and the private priso… 2 hours ago

CMarGalaz

Cynthia #FreeThemAll RT @twrling: Federal judge issues TRO preventing (for now) the expansion of #MesaVerde #immigration #detention center into two #McFarland p… 4 hours ago

Documentedny

Documented A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the city of McFarland, California, and the private… https://t.co/iviz49A4vX 5 hours ago

twrling

Media Alliance Federal judge issues TRO preventing (for now) the expansion of #MesaVerde #immigration #detention center into two… https://t.co/dPjsJYFgnL 6 hours ago

violetlady841

amethyst RT @thatJENgirl: 💣💣💣 Judge says NO PROOF, NO LOCKDOWN. Issues RESTRAINING ORDER on Kentucky Governor. Another Judge wondering where the sc… 14 hours ago

4freedomamerica

[email protected] Judge issues restraining order on Beshear's future COVID-19 orders https://t.co/IlCcv9PMt6 1 day ago

gbanks2476

Curmudgeon RT @MollyParkerSI: Cairo is losing its only nursing home, another in a series of recent loses. Yes our rural area is losing people, but don… 2 days ago

MollyParkerSI

Molly Parker Cairo is losing its only nursing home, another in a series of recent loses. Yes our rural area is losing people, bu… https://t.co/Wkzzewzth5 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Seattle Police Disperse Protestors in CHOP Following Emergency Order [Video]

Seattle Police Disperse Protestors in CHOP Following Emergency Order

Seattle Police Disperse Protestors in CHOP Following Emergency Order According to CNN, at least 13 people were arrested in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest area on Wednesday. Mayor Jenny Durkan..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:49Published