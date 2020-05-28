Josh Holloway enjoys 'Clark Kent disguise' of having short hair

Henry Cavill reportedly in talks to return as Superman Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Superman for an upcoming movie.

Investors cautious on virus rise, jobless data Stocks were little changed Thursday after a spike in new COVID-19 cases and stubbornly high levels of joblessness made for a skittish trading day. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman 'for years to come' Henry Cavill has admitted he is hoping he'll get the chance to play Superman for as long as possible.