Related videos from verified sources Erin Moran's AM Weather Update



Erin Moran's AM Weather Update Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:45 Published 26 minutes ago Afternoon Bay Breeze Storms



Afternoon Bay Breeze Storms Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:24 Published 1 hour ago Tracking the Tropics | July 7, morning update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:04 Published 2 hours ago