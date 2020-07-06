Global  

Judge Orders Temporary Shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:56s
Judge Orders Temporary Shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline

On Monday, US District Judge James Boasberg ordered the pipeline to shut down pending further environmental review.

