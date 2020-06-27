Sharma: EU must respect UK as a sovereign nation

The Business Secretary Alok Sharma says that the unemployment figures are very worrying, after the ONS reported that the number of people working in the UK has fallen by 750,000 in the three months to June. He added that the government is providing support to people through the furlough scheme, universal credit and by doubling the number of work coaches. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma says that the government will do everything it can to work with trade unions and employers to support people and their jobs, adding that the government strategy for recovery is investing in jobs, skills and infrastructure. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said the "best way of supporting people and supporting jobs" through the coronavirus outbreak and economic crisis is by re-opening the economy in a "phased and cautious manner". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Alok Sharma has commended the community of Reading following the tragic event which saw three people murdered. The business secretary’s comments came after a vigil which was held to honour the victims. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Insider reports that on Tuesday Silver exploded 7%. Silver also got a boost from European Union's $860 recovery package aimed at long-term investments. A market analyst at OANDA said silver is benefitting from a "buy-everything" trend hitting global markets.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that the Covid-19 crisis had underlined the importance of the Union and urged Boris Johnson to prioritise coronavirus recovery during today's visit to Scotland. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged the public to follow government guidance on wearing masks in retail environments but criticised the confusion around the guidance, during a visit to Milton Keynes today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
China has launched its most ambitious space mission ever as it sent a spacecraft to Mars. The probe Tianwen-1 will look for underground water and any evidence of possible ancient life on the Red Planet. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has rejected claims that the Conservative Party took donations from people with links to Russia but says suggesting that British citizens with personal links to Russia cannot not donate to political parties is racist. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has refuted criticism of government guidance on mandatory face mask rules, which come into force in England tomorrow - insisting that individuals should be taking responsibility for themselves. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn