Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sharma on job retention scheme and UK economy
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Sharma on job retention scheme and UK economy

Sharma on job retention scheme and UK economy

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says that the government will do everything it can to work with trade unions and employers to support people and their jobs, adding that the government strategy for recovery is investing in jobs, skills and infrastructure.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alok Sharma Alok Sharma British Conservative politician

Sharma: EU must respect UK as a sovereign nation [Video]

Sharma: EU must respect UK as a sovereign nation

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says the EU must respect the UK as a sovereign nation as post-Brexit negotiations continue. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Sharma: Opening economy "best way of supporting people" [Video]

Sharma: Opening economy "best way of supporting people"

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said the "best way of supporting people and supporting jobs" through the coronavirus outbreak and economic crisis is by re-opening the economy in a "phased and cautious manner". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published
Sharma commends Reading community [Video]

Sharma commends Reading community

Alok Sharma has commended the community of Reading following the tragic event which saw three people murdered. The business secretary’s comments came after a vigil which was held to honour the victims. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Sharma: Easing of lockdown "phased and cautious" [Video]

Sharma: Easing of lockdown "phased and cautious"

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says the re-opening of the economy has been done in a "phased and cautious manner", as the government has taken "calibrated steps rather than giant leaps". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard arrives at UK High Court [Video]

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard arrives at UK High Court

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, for the start of Depp's libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published
Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests [Video]

Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests

Major internet and social media platformes have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at UK High Court [Video]

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at UK High Court

Johnny Depp has arrived at the high court in London for the start of his libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this