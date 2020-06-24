Sharma on job retention scheme and UK economy

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says that the government will do everything it can to work with trade unions and employers to support people and their jobs, adding that the government strategy for recovery is investing in jobs, skills and infrastructure.
Report by Bassaneseg.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma says the EU must respect the UK as a sovereign nation as post-Brexit negotiations continue. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said the "best way of supporting people and supporting jobs" through the coronavirus outbreak and economic crisis is by re-opening the economy in a "phased and cautious manner". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Alok Sharma has commended the community of Reading following the tragic event which saw three people murdered. The business secretary’s comments came after a vigil which was held to honour the victims. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma says the re-opening of the economy has been done in a "phased and cautious manner", as the government has taken "calibrated steps rather than giant leaps". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, for the start of Depp's libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'.
Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Major internet and social media platformes have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Libby Hogan reports.
Johnny Depp has arrived at the high court in London for the start of his libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn