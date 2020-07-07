Primaries Being Held Today In New Jersey, Delaware

Sailor Haumea 🥁 A little over thirty minutes to go until polls close in Oklahoma. Among the elections being held in the state today… https://t.co/kekfZDWPYF 1 week ago
Aspen Daily News In-person voting will be underway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Pitkin County administration building in Aspen… https://t.co/lvaCQ8IdxV 1 week ago
Brent McPherson 🌎 RT @breannamorello: Primaries are being held throughout New York today.
For those in AOC’s district, I’d love to ask you all how have yo… 1 week ago
Tractor-Trailer Overturns On NJ TurnpikeA tractor-trailer overturned this morning on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge.
New Jersey Primary DayThis year, the state has shifted to a voting system that's nearly all done by mail.
Caught in a severe thunderstorm 45 miles off the New Jersey last while Tuna FishingA filmer gets caught in a wicked thunderstorm off the New Jersey coast while tuna fishing. (July 6)
Much of the Tri-State area was hit with severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings Monday.