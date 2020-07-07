Primaries Being Held Today In New Jersey, Delaware Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:29s - Published 7 minutes ago The polls are open until 8 p.m. in both states. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources New Jersey and Delaware Primary Elections: What to Watch For Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s home state is holding a presidential primary, and New Jersey has a full slate...

NYTimes.com - Published 2 hours ago







Tweets about this Sailor Haumea 🥁 A little over thirty minutes to go until polls close in Oklahoma. Among the elections being held in the state today… https://t.co/kekfZDWPYF 1 week ago Aspen Daily News In-person voting will be underway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Pitkin County administration building in Aspen… https://t.co/lvaCQ8IdxV 1 week ago Brent McPherson 🌎 RT @breannamorello: Primaries are being held throughout New York today. For those in AOC’s district, I’d love to ask you all how have yo… 1 week ago