Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials

Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials

China officials reported that the herdsman was stable and receiving treatment for infection in a Bayannur hospital.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Inner Mongolia Inner Mongolia Autonomous region of China

'Risk of spreading': Chinese city warns of Bubonic Plague after 2 cases

 A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media here. Bayannur, Inner..
WorldNews

China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case

 A rural herdsman tested positive for the infection, which can be treated with antibiotics.
BBC News

Bayannur Bayannur Prefecture-level city in Inner Mongolia, People's Republic of China

Russia cracks down on marmot hunting after bubonic plague alert

 MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday it had stepped up patrols to stop people hunting marmots near its border with China and after the countries reported possible cases..
WorldNews

China reports bubonic plague case, raises local alert level in Inner Mongolia

 Health officials in Bayannur said a farmer was sickened and hospitalized, leading to a local plague alert.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

China issues bubonic plague warning for Inner Mongolia city

Authorities in a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia issued a warning on Sunday, one day...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •HinduFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldIndiaTimes


'Risk of spreading': Chinese city warns of Bubonic Plague after 2 cases

A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Khaleej TimesJerusalem Post


China’s Inner Mongolia region reports bubonic plague case

BEIJING (AP) — While China appears to have reduced coronavirus cases to near zero, other infectious...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsKhaleej TimesJerusalem Post



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Water Main Break Causes Red Plume In Baltimore's Inner Harbor [Video]

Water Main Break Causes Red Plume In Baltimore's Inner Harbor

A plume of reddish water in Baltimore's Inner Harbor Monday afternoon was caused by a water main break, officials said.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:52Published
Oh, That's Just Great. Bubonic Plague Cases ID'd In Mongolia [Video]

Oh, That's Just Great. Bubonic Plague Cases ID'd In Mongolia

As if a global pandemic of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 weren't enough, Gizmodo reports the bubonic plague has reared its nasty head once again. Sunday, officials from Inner Mongolia revealed a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
Researchers’ Findings Suggests Coronavirus Existed Globally Months Before It Was Discovered in China [Video]

Researchers’ Findings Suggests Coronavirus Existed Globally Months Before It Was Discovered in China

While China is largely believed to be the origin country for coronavirus, officials from other countries have found traces of COVID-19 dating back before it was discovered there. Veuer’s Justin..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published