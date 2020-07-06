Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials

|
Inner Mongolia Autonomous region of China
'Risk of spreading': Chinese city warns of Bubonic Plague after 2 casesA city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media here. Bayannur, Inner..
WorldNews
China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after caseA rural herdsman tested positive for the infection, which can be treated with antibiotics.
BBC News
Bayannur Prefecture-level city in Inner Mongolia, People's Republic of China
Russia cracks down on marmot hunting after bubonic plague alertMOSCOW: Russia said on Monday it had stepped up patrols to stop people hunting marmots near its border with China and after the countries reported possible cases..
WorldNews
China reports bubonic plague case, raises local alert level in Inner MongoliaHealth officials in Bayannur said a farmer was sickened and hospitalized, leading to a local plague alert.
USATODAY.com
