TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid concerns over new security law

Apple iOS 14 is becoming an embarrassment for big names in the app industry as it continues to expose apps that secretly access the universal clipboard. TikTok..

ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok will pull its viral video app from Hong Kong’s mobile stores in coming days, becoming the first internet service to withdraw after..

Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum turns online Scores of colorful posters and shelves of books may soon disappear from the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong, which is dedicated to documenting the events which took place that fateful day in 1989 at Tiananmen Square. Gloria Tso reports.

Here's the latest for Tuesday July 7th: Georgia activates National Guard; Coronavirus closes California capitol; Protests in Indiana over alleged assault of..

Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests Major internet and social media platformes have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Libby Hogan reports.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Google, Facebook, and Twitter are pausing the processing...

Microsoft joins US tech peers in pushing back against China’s sweeping new regulations

Hong Kong's leadership has warned "radicals" against violating a new security law imposed by the...