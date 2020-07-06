Global  

TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid concerns over new security law
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:15s
TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid concerns over new security law
TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid concerns over new security law
Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests [Video]

Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests

Major internet and social media platformes have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24

AP Top Stories July 7 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 7th: Georgia activates National Guard; Coronavirus closes California capitol; Protests in Indiana over alleged assault of..
USATODAY.com
Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum turns online [Video]

Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum turns online

Scores of colorful posters and shelves of books may soon disappear from the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong, which is dedicated to documenting the events which took place that fateful day in 1989 at Tiananmen Square. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:27

TikTok pulling out of Hong Kong after China law controversy

 ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok will pull its viral video app from Hong Kong’s mobile stores in coming days, becoming the first internet service to withdraw after..
WorldNews

Apple iOS 14: Apps that may be still ‘spying’ on you and the ones who have stopped

 Apple iOS 14 is becoming an embarrassment for big names in the app industry as it continues to expose apps that secretly access the universal clipboard. TikTok..
WorldNews

Hong Kong to 'vigorously implement' Beijing's new security law

Hong Kong's leadership has warned "radicals" against violating a new security law imposed by the...
Deutsche Welle

TikTok to quit Hong Kong in response to national security law

Microsoft joins US tech peers in pushing back against China’s sweeping new regulations
FT.com

Google, Facebook, and Twitter halt government data requests after new Hong Kong security law

Google, Facebook, and Twitter halt government data requests after new Hong Kong security law Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Google, Facebook, and Twitter are pausing the processing...
The Verge


Hong Kong's Ronny Tong defends new security law [Video]

Hong Kong's Ronny Tong defends new security law

Ronny Tong, a member of the Hong Kong Executive Council says he is still fighting for democracy.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:40
Tik Tok runs into trouble in US, India, Hong Kong & beyond: Why is it under scrutiny? |Oneindia News [Video]

Tik Tok runs into trouble in US, India, Hong Kong & beyond: Why is it under scrutiny? |Oneindia News

After India's "digital strike" on 59 Chinese origin apps, now United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that they too are "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58
Hong Kong security law is not "doom and gloom" [Video]

Hong Kong security law is not "doom and gloom"

Hong Kong's national security law imposed by Beijing last week was not "doom and gloom" for the city, its leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (July 7), adding it was untrue to say she was not privy to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08