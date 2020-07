Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has been sentenced at Leicester Magistrates' Court and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for assaulting his ex-fiancee Vikki Ager.Meighan originally denied an assault had taken place but after watching video footage, he told officers he could not watch it any further because it was "horrible".

Tom Meighan is leaving "by mutual consent" after "personal issues that have affected his behaviour".

