Man reads one word from a poem each day during 104 days of lockdown Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 minutes ago Man reads one word from a poem each day during 104 days of lockdown A man has recorded one word a day to document his 104 day lockdown journey in a visual poem.The poem, titled Unlocked, focuses on the mix of emotions people have felt during lockdown, and the impact it can have on our mental health.The one word a day video also calls upon people to 'wake up' and stay safe, while applauding front line workers. Daniel Harding, a news reporter and presenter from London, recorded the poem everyday on his iPhone. Daniel said: "I wrote the poem during a moment of anxiety around the news of lockdown. I had already started working from home and was concerned when we'd be able to see our friends and family again."The process was interesting and hard, as I had good and bad days, along with a stream of bad hair days, as you can tell."We capture our lives visually and as a reporter, I decided to document my lockdown journey and be a voice for others who have struggled. "Now, more than ever, is a time to come together and unite. I hope my poem echoes this as we still have to continue to stay safe and smart. "Mental health is a really important issue and one that touches most people. It's important to stand together and share our struggles. There is no shame in feeling anxious."Unlocked is for everyone who has had moments of fear, anxiety and wobbles. I have too." 0

A man has recorded one word a day to document his 104 day lockdown journey in a visual poem.The poem, titled Unlocked, focuses on the mix of emotions people have felt during lockdown, and the impact it can have on our mental health.The one word a day video also calls upon people to 'wake up' and stay safe, while applauding front line workers. Daniel Harding, a news reporter and presenter from London, recorded the poem everyday on his iPhone. Daniel said: "I wrote the poem during a moment of anxiety around the news of lockdown. I had already started working from home and was concerned when we'd be able to see our friends and family again."The process was interesting and hard, as I had good and bad days, along with a stream of bad hair days, as you can tell."We capture our lives visually and as a reporter, I decided to document my lockdown journey and be a voice for others who have struggled. "Now, more than ever, is a time to come together and unite. I hope my poem echoes this as we still have to continue to stay safe and smart. "Mental health is a really important issue and one that touches most people. It's important to stand together and share our struggles. There is no shame in feeling anxious."Unlocked is for everyone who has had moments of fear, anxiety and wobbles. I have too."





