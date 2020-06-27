Glove Translates Sign Language Into Speech In Real Time

This glove translates sign language into speech in reat time.

UCLA, Bioengineers have designed the device to translate American sign language into english speech through a smartphone App.

The system includes a pair of gloves with thin, stretchable sensors that run the length of each of the five fingers.

These sensors pick up hand motions & finger placements that stand for individual letters, numbers, words and phrases.