Glove Translates Sign Language Into Speech In Real Time
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
This glove translates sign language into speech in reat time.

UCLA, Bioengineers have designed the device to translate American sign language into english speech through a smartphone App.

The system includes a pair of gloves with thin, stretchable sensors that run the length of each of the five fingers.

These sensors pick up hand motions & finger placements that stand for individual letters, numbers, words and phrases.

Wearable-tech glove translates sign language into speech in real time

 UCLA bioengineers have designed a glove-like device that can translate American Sign Language into English speech in real time though a smartphone app. Their..
WorldNews
Wearable-tech glove translates sign language into speech in real time

Bioengineers have designed a glove-like device that can translate American Sign Language into English...
Science Daily - Published


