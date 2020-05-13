Native people in Alaska have stored their whale meat, seal, and other traditional foods in permafrost for generations.

Woman gives TikTok users tour of her underground ice cellar which has fed Arctic people for generations

Patuk Glenn gives TikTok users a tour of her family's underground freezer, titled, "Things in my naive community that just make sense." An artic ice cellar - also known as a siġḷuaq - is typically big enough to store food for the entire year.

The cool footage posted on TikTok by @patukglenn, where she shares Iñuit culture, and shows the trap door open to a deep, dark ice cellar, accessible by ladder.