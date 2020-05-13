Global  

Woman gives TikTok users tour of her underground ice cellar which has fed Arctic people for generations
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Native people in Alaska have stored their whale meat, seal, and other traditional foods in permafrost for generations.

Patuk Glenn gives TikTok users a tour of her family's underground freezer, titled, "Things in my naive community that just make sense." An artic ice cellar - also known as a siġḷuaq - is typically big enough to store food for the entire year.

The cool footage posted on TikTok by @patukglenn, where she shares Iñuit culture, and shows the trap door open to a deep, dark ice cellar, accessible by ladder.




