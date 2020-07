Autoblog Podcast #564 | Ford F-150 Raptor, Chevy Silverado Trail Boss, Electric Aston Martins Video Credit: Autoblog Podcast - Duration: 43:01s - Published 5 minutes ago Autoblog Podcast #564 | Ford F-150 Raptor, Chevy Silverado Trail Boss, Electric Aston Martins On this episode of the Podcast, we talk about the Ford F-150 Raptor, Chevy Silverado Trail Boss, plus we spend your money on a truck.Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/autoblog/ Contact the show at [email protected] 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this