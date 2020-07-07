CNN’s Anderson Cooper Calls Trump’s Twitter Attack on NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace ‘Racist, Just Plain and Simple’
CNN’s Anderson Cooper Calls Trump’s Twitter Attack on NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace ‘Racist, Just Plain and Simple’
“Racist, just plain and simple,” that’s how CNN’s Anderson Cooper describes President Trump’s tweet attacking NASCAR’s lone Black driver Bubba Wallace.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
