Demolition of old Telangana Secretariat begins after HC order

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Telangana Secretariat
Telangana State in southern India
In biggest surge, India records 22,000 Covid cases in a dayIndia’s Covid-19 death toll crossed the 18,000 mark on Thursday amid a big surge in fresh infections. More than 22,000 new cases were recorded, nearly 2,000..
IndiaTimes
Govt budgeted free grain for 8cr migrants but only 2.1cr benefitedOnly 2.14 crore of migrant workers who returned to their home states picked up the 5 kg free foodgrain (wheat or rice) in May and June each, though the..
IndiaTimes
Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India
Fighter! 94-year-old Hyderabad woman wins battle against COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01Published
Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking CBI probe into 'suicide' of BHEL employeeThe case pertains to the unfortunate death of the petitioner's daughter due to sexual harassment at the latter's workplace at BHEL, Hyderabad.
DNA
COVID-19: Hyderabad start-up company creates unique way to take attendence of employees
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:38Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Union minister Pratap Sarangi goes into home quarantineUnion minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi has quarantined himself at his New Delhi residence after a BJP MLA from Odisha he shared the dais with at two..
IndiaTimes
Rahul skips defence panel meets, questions troops’ valour: BJPBJP chief J P Nadda on Monday accused Congress’s Rahul Gandhi of not attending meetings of the standing committee on defence and said he was instead..
IndiaTimes
BJP leader Narayan Rane revives his President's rule demand, cites 'failure' of Maharashtra CM in tackling Covid-19BJP leader Narayan Rane on Monday reiterated his demand for imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra over "failure" of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in..
IndiaTimes
Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54Published
Telangana High Court High Court for the state of Telangana at Hyderabad
K. Chandrashekar Rao Chief Minister of Telangana
Will urge PM Modi to honour late PV Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna: Telangana CMTelangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that he will lead a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will urge him to honour late..
IndiaTimes
Decision to be taken whether lockdown should be reimposed in GHMC limits: Telangana CMTelangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that a decision will be taken on the proposals whether lockdown should be re-imposed in the Greater..
IndiaTimes
Man seeks Telangana CM help as brother's body goes missing from hospital
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this