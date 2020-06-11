Demolition of old Telangana Secretariat begins after HC order

Following the High Court decision clearing the way for the construction of the new Secretariat of Telangana government, the demolition of the old Secretariat complex began in Hyderabad.

The demolition process started after the Telangana High Court rebuffed PILs challenging the K Chandrashekar Rao government's decision to build a new secretariat complex.

BJP has been opposing the state government's decision on making the new secretariat.

The TRS on the other hand has dismissed the criticism, while also accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue.