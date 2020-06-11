Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demolition of old Telangana Secretariat begins after HC order
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Demolition of old Telangana Secretariat begins after HC order

Demolition of old Telangana Secretariat begins after HC order

Following the High Court decision clearing the way for the construction of the new Secretariat of Telangana government, the demolition of the old Secretariat complex began in Hyderabad.

The demolition process started after the Telangana High Court rebuffed PILs challenging the K Chandrashekar Rao government's decision to build a new secretariat complex.

BJP has been opposing the state government's decision on making the new secretariat.

The TRS on the other hand has dismissed the criticism, while also accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Telangana Secretariat Telangana Secretariat


Telangana Telangana State in southern India

In biggest surge, India records 22,000 Covid cases in a day

 India’s Covid-19 death toll crossed the 18,000 mark on Thursday amid a big surge in fresh infections. More than 22,000 new cases were recorded, nearly 2,000..
IndiaTimes

Govt budgeted free grain for 8cr migrants but only 2.1cr benefited

 Only 2.14 crore of migrant workers who returned to their home states picked up the 5 kg free foodgrain (wheat or rice) in May and June each, though the..
IndiaTimes

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Fighter! 94-year-old Hyderabad woman wins battle against COVID-19 [Video]

Fighter! 94-year-old Hyderabad woman wins battle against COVID-19

A 94-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 was discharged from Gandhi Hospital after winning the battle against the virus on July 06. P. Vijayalakshmi, who is from Hyderabad's Chikkadpalli area assured that condition inside the hospital, is good. A total of 1831 new infections and 11 deaths were reported in the state on July 06. Positive cases in the state stands at 25, 733 and 306 have been deceased so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking CBI probe into 'suicide' of BHEL employee

 The case pertains to the unfortunate death of the petitioner's daughter due to sexual harassment at the latter's workplace at BHEL, Hyderabad.
DNA
COVID-19: Hyderabad start-up company creates unique way to take attendence of employees [Video]

COVID-19: Hyderabad start-up company creates unique way to take attendence of employees

A start-up company at Hyderabad invented contactless, facial-recognition based thermal screening of employees. This step was taken to avoid spread of coronavirus infection. Sushanth, CEO of Arvi Healthcare while speaking to ANI said, "In times of COVID-19, Arvi thermal kiosks provide a smart, safe and seamless thermal screening experience at workplace. Our made in India solution provides contactless, facial-recognition based thermal screening experience to walk-ins integrated with visitor management, employees access control and attendance solutions. All kiosks are integrated with Aarogya Setu app to provide a safe screening experience."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Union minister Pratap Sarangi goes into home quarantine

 Union minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi has quarantined himself at his New Delhi residence after a BJP MLA from Odisha he shared the dais with at two..
IndiaTimes

Rahul skips defence panel meets, questions troops’ valour: BJP

 BJP chief J P Nadda on Monday accused Congress’s Rahul Gandhi of not attending meetings of the standing committee on defence and said he was instead..
IndiaTimes

BJP leader Narayan Rane revives his President's rule demand, cites 'failure' of Maharashtra CM in tackling Covid-19

 BJP leader Narayan Rane on Monday reiterated his demand for imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra over "failure" of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in..
IndiaTimes
Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh [Video]

Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav paid tribute to Dalai Lama on his 85th birth anniversary in Leh. He also paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He also cut the cakes on the occasion. Ram Madhav was accompanied by BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published

Telangana High Court Telangana High Court High Court for the state of Telangana at Hyderabad


K. Chandrashekar Rao K. Chandrashekar Rao Chief Minister of Telangana

Will urge PM Modi to honour late PV Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna: Telangana CM

 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that he will lead a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will urge him to honour late..
IndiaTimes

Decision to be taken whether lockdown should be reimposed in GHMC limits: Telangana CM

 Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that a decision will be taken on the proposals whether lockdown should be re-imposed in the Greater..
IndiaTimes
Man seeks Telangana CM help as brother's body goes missing from hospital [Video]

Man seeks Telangana CM help as brother's body goes missing from hospital

Aamir, a resident of Asif Nagar in Hyderabad has sought help from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after the body of his brother allegedly went missing from a hospital. According to Aamir, his brother was admitted to Gandhi Hospital due to lung infection two days ago. On Thursday, the hospital management informed Aamir's family about his brother's death. However, when he visited the hospital to collect the body, he did not find it there. While speaking in a video, Aamir said, "My brother, Rashid Ali Khan was admitted at Medicure Hospital on June 7. Two days later, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital as his condition was serious. On June 10, we were informed that he passed away. As soon as we reached the hospital to collect the dead body, we checked 18 dead bodies but did not find my brother's body. I appeal the authorities to help us on acquiring the dead body of my brother." The hospital superintendent has not responded to the matter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Demolition of old Telangana Secretariat complex begins

Spread over 25.5 acres, the complex had been functioning since the early 1950s and it also houses the...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

SenaAmrit

Amrit Sena RT @htTweets: Telangana begins demolition of old secretariat complex, opposition protests (Reports @asrao2009) https://t.co/58bSzPx5p5 ht… 4 minutes ago

SwastikPrajap19

Swastik Prajapati® Telangana begins demolition of old secretariat complex, opposition protests (Reports @asrao2009)… https://t.co/CK92JfPV1N 13 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Telangana begins demolition of old secretariat complex, opposition protests (Reports @asrao2009)… https://t.co/zLsrfTTuPc 18 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Telangana begins demolition of old secretariat complex, opposition protests https://t.co/vMxhbOjAke 22 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Telangana begins demolition of old secretariat complex, opposition protests https://t.co/vMxhbOBbbM 22 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Demolition of Telangana State Secretariat begins, BJP says 'Plan of secretariat looks like Mosque' https://t.co/wmM3t4xyvT 22 minutes ago

sridarsh

Srikar Darshanam RT @CoreenaSuares2: It's curtains down for old Secretariat building, demolition begins. TIMS can wait. https://t.co/Fp7dilpRnm 25 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Demolition work of historic secretariat building in Telangana begins https://t.co/H29uywrCVE 31 minutes ago