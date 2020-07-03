Global  

Goodbye TikTok? Trump Administration “Looking At” Banning Chinese Apps
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Goodbye TikTok? Trump Administration “Looking At” Banning Chinese Apps

Goodbye TikTok? Trump Administration “Looking At” Banning Chinese Apps

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration could ban TikTok.

Now the company is making changes.

U.S. ‘Looking At’ TikTok Ban Says Sec. of State Mike Pompeo

In an interview on Fox News, Pompeo said the Trump administration would consider banning Chinese...
Billboard.com - Published


