Goodbye TikTok? Trump Administration “Looking At” Banning Chinese Apps
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration could ban TikTok.
Now the company is making changes.
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G banIndia has banned 59 Chinese apps including the popular TikTok. The Indian government cited how these apps posed a threat to the data of Indian citizens. Blaise Fernandes, Director of Gateway India,..
‘Dependence on foreign apps must stop’: RS Prasad on Chinese apps banUnion Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ban on Chinese apps is a great opportunity for India to develop its own apps. Prasad said the dependence on foreign apps must stop. This comes after the..
Mike Pompeo backs India’s ban on Chinese apps, says move will ‘boost integrity’US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo applauded India’s ban on Chinese apps including TikTok. Pompeo said New Delhi was ensuring its own security. “We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps”..