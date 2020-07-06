Global  

TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid concerns over new security law
Duration: 02:15
It is the latest social media platform to take action after China's crackdown on pro-independence activities.View on euronews

AP Top Stories July 7 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 7th: Georgia activates National Guard; Coronavirus closes California capitol; Protests in Indiana over alleged assault of..
TikTok pulling out of Hong Kong after China law controversy

 ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok will pull its viral video app from Hong Kong’s mobile stores in coming days, becoming the first internet service to withdraw after..
Microsoft and Zoom join Hong Kong data 'pause'

 Firms join others in saying they are not currently complying with government requests for user data.
Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests [Video]

Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests

Major internet and social media platformes have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Libby Hogan reports.

Hong Kong to 'vigorously implement' Beijing's new security law

Hong Kong's leadership has warned "radicals" against violating a new security law imposed by the...
TikTok to quit Hong Kong in response to national security law

Microsoft joins US tech peers in pushing back against China’s sweeping new regulations
Google, Facebook, and Twitter halt government data requests after new Hong Kong security law

Google, Facebook, and Twitter halt government data requests after new Hong Kong security law Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Google, Facebook, and Twitter are pausing the processing...
Goodbye TikTok? Trump Administration “Looking At” Banning Chinese Apps [Video]

Goodbye TikTok? Trump Administration “Looking At” Banning Chinese Apps

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration could ban TikTok. Now the company is making changes.

Hong Kong's Ronny Tong defends new security law [Video]

Hong Kong's Ronny Tong defends new security law

Ronny Tong, a member of the Hong Kong Executive Council says he is still fighting for democracy.

Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum turns online [Video]

Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum turns online

Scores of colorful posters and shelves of books may soon disappear from the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong, which is dedicated to documenting the events which took place that fateful day in 1989 at..

