TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid concerns over new security law
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:15s - Published
3 minutes ago
TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid concerns over new security law
It is the latest social media platform to take action after China's crackdown on pro-independence activities.View on euronews
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories July 7 A Here's the latest for Tuesday July 7th: Georgia activates National Guard; Coronavirus closes California capitol; Protests in Indiana over alleged assault of..
USATODAY.com
4 hours ago
Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests Major internet and social media platformes have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Libby Hogan reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:24 Published on January 1, 1970
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Hong Kong's leadership has warned "radicals" against violating a new security law imposed by the...
Deutsche Welle - Published
3 hours ago
Microsoft joins US tech peers in pushing back against China’s sweeping new regulations
FT.com - Published
7 hours ago
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Google, Facebook, and Twitter are pausing the processing...
The Verge - Published
16 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources