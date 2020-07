Phase 3 Trials Of COVID-19 Antibody 'Cocktail' Launched

Drugmaker Regeneron announced they will begin Phase 3 clinical trials of a "double antibody cocktail".

UPI reports the drug formula is being studied as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Phase 3 is the last stage of evaluation in the drug approval process and will assess the drug's ability to prevent infection.

The cocktail, called REGN-COV2 is administered as a single IV infusion.

Researchers will be looking at its ability to treat hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients who have COVID-19.