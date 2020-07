National Pride: Vikram Batra's love story is a heart-wrenching reminder of the price a Hero pays

The greatest love stories often tell the saddest tales.

While the accounts of Heer-Ranjha, Romeo-Juliet and Shirin-Farhad are fictional, the most touching love stories are the ones we witness in the real world.

One such poignant story is that of Late Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life protecting his motherland in the Kargil War of 1999.

#KargilWar #VikramBatra #SherShah #Ranbakure