Kanye West's Wyoming mansion plans approved

Kanye West filed to trademark 'West Day Ever' sloganKanye West has filed to trademark the phrase "West Day Ever", for the use on more than 100 different types of apparel.
Kanye West's Yeezy Company Received Multimillion-Dollar PPP LoanCBS 2 has learned West’s fashion company, Yeezy, received millions from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, according to data from the U.S. Treasury’s Business..
Brad Pitt to Star in David Leitch's "Bullet Train," Kanye West's Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan & More News Nick Cordero died Sunday after a grueling battle with the Coronavirus, Kanye West's Yeezy received more than $2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program and Brad Pitt will lead Sony action..