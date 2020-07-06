Kanye West's Wyoming mansion plans approved

Kanye West filed to trademark 'West Day Ever' slogan



Kanye West has filed to trademark the phrase "West Day Ever", for the use on more than 100 different types of apparel. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:50 Published 6 hours ago

Kanye West's Yeezy Company Received Multimillion-Dollar PPP Loan



CBS 2 has learned West’s fashion company, Yeezy, received millions from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, according to data from the U.S. Treasury’s Business.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:31 Published 10 hours ago