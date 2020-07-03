Prince Harry and Meghan talk race and equal rights

William and Harry agree to split Diana memorial fund future proceeds



The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have agreed to divide the future proceeds of their mother’s memorial fund between them as part of the separation of the brothers’ charitable activities. According to financial documents, an agreement was signed in December last year between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the now abandoned Sussex Royal Foundation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published on January 1, 1970