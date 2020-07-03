Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan talk race and equal rights
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan spoke about race and equal rights to young leaders on Wednesday on a video call with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

William and Harry agree to split Diana memorial fund future proceeds [Video]

William and Harry agree to split Diana memorial fund future proceeds

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have agreed to divide the future proceeds of their mother’s memorial fund between them as part of the separation of the brothers’ charitable activities. According to financial documents, an agreement was signed in December last year between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the now abandoned Sussex Royal Foundation.

Harry and Meghan: 'Wrongs of past need to be acknowledged', duke says

 The Duke of Sussex tells young leaders "uncomfortable" past Commonwealth wrongs need to be put right.
BBC News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan Archewell films [Video]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan Archewell films

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex have applied to trademark Archewell for "television shows and motion picture films", as well as a host of other ventures.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry enjoying family time together [Video]

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry enjoying family time together

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are enjoying their family time together with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 13 months.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Discuss Equal Rights & Complicity in New Conversation Amid Black Lives Matter Movement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined in on a conversation with others about equal rights. The Duke...
Prince Harry: We need to acknowledge the past in order to move forward. [Video]

Prince Harry: We need to acknowledge the past in order to move forward.

Prince Harry believes people need to "acknowledge the past" in order to "move forward" and create a fairer society.

Harry says change is coming during equal rights discussion alongside Meghan [Video]

Harry says change is coming during equal rights discussion alongside Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined young leaders to discuss fairness, justice and equal rights, with Harry telling them: "There is no turning back now, everything is coming to a head."Harry and..

