Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called on Matt Hancock to apologise for the Prime Minister’s “crass remarks” on care homes.Mr Hancock paid tribute to care homes which have "done so much to care for the most vulnerable throughout this crisis".

'People acted responsibly' - UK health minister UK Health Minister Matt Hancock says people in England have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened in the latest efforts towards a return to normality from the coronavirus lockdown.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "worried" about poor social distancing in some factories.

Hancock insists majority of people are social distancing Health secretary Matt Hancock says most people continue to follow social distancing guidelines, despite footage appearing to show large crowds ignoring the measures – as lockdown restrictions were eased in England on Saturday.

Ashworth questions practicality of two-metre rule Jonathan Ashworth has questioned the practicality of the current two-metre social distancing rule. The shadow health secretary said: "I've always said we should do whatever it takes to contain this virus, but measures have to be practical and realistic".

Ashworth: Leicester lockdown isn't an 'imminent solution' Jon Ashworth has said after a briefing with Matt Hancock they agreed a local lockdown in Leicester wasn't and imminent solution. The shadow health secretary added that ministers haven't given clarity on what a local lockdown means.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth says people in the city were confused and scared.