Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes

Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called on Matt Hancock to apologise for the Prime Minister’s “crass remarks” on care homes.Mr Hancock paid tribute to care homes which have "done so much to care for the most vulnerable throughout this crisis".

