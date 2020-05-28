Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called on Matt Hancock to apologise for the Prime Minister’s “crass remarks” on care homes.Mr Hancock paid tribute to care homes which have "done so much to care for the most vulnerable throughout this crisis".
Jon Ashworth has said after a briefing with Matt Hancock they agreed a local lockdown in Leicester wasn’t and imminent solution. The shadow health secretary added that ministers haven’t given clarity on what a local lockdown means. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jonathan Ashworth has questioned the practicality of the current two-metre social distancing rule. The shadow health secretary said: “I’ve always said we should do whatever it takes to contain this virus, but measures have to be practical and realistic”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health secretary Matt Hancock says most people continue to follow social distancing guidelines, despite footage appearing to show large crowds ignoring the measures – as lockdown restrictions were eased in England on Saturday. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a plan to support care homes through the coronavirus pandemic, including a task force chaired by David Pearson. The task force will help implement a focus on..
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced an extension of the coronavirus testing regime in English care homes. At the Downing Street press conference, he said adult care homes would now be included in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has disputed claims that elderly patients were discharged from hospitals to care homes prematurely, acting as direct lines of coronavirus transmission to vulnerable social..